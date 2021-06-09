APEC focuses on building inclusive digital society

17:00, June 09, 2021 By Yang Jun ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The APEC workshop on inclusive digital society was held on Tuesday and Wednesday in Guiyang, Guizhou province. [Photo by Chen Peng/For chinadaily.com.cn]

An APEC workshop on an inclusive digital society unfolded on Tuesday and Wednesday in Guiyang, Guizhou province, in a bid to discuss the role of digital technologies in eradicating poverty.

The two-day event established as its purpose the sharing of experience in poverty alleviation and suggestions for improved living standards through the digital economy.

Sharing digital dividends, bridging the digital divide and further developing an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future through the digital economy would be discussed in the next symposiums, according to Qi Xiaoxia, director of the Global Cooperation Department of the State Internet Information Office.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)