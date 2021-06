We Are China

Agricultural machines harvest wheat in Hebei

Xinhua) 11:24, June 08, 2021

An agricultural machine harvests wheat at a field in Cheng'an County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2021. (Photo by Zuo Xiaotong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)