China strengthens efforts to prevent students from drowning

Xinhua) 11:03, June 04, 2021

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has released a circular following several recent student drowning incidents, asking local education authorities, schools and parents nationwide to intensify efforts to prevent such deaths.

Calling for strengthened safety education for primary and middle school students regarding drowning, the document urges parents to perform their duties better to ensure the safety of students outside schools.

The document also asks local authorities and schools to pay more attention to key groups, such as left-behind children and students from special families, to prevent them from playing in dangerous waters.

