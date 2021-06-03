Guangdong reports 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

June 03, 2021

GUANGZHOU, June 3 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province registered 15 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, four of which were previously asymptomatic cases, the provincial health commission said on Thursday.

Five new locally asymptomatic cases were also reported. All the confirmed cases and asymptomatic cases were reported in the provincial capital city of Guangzhou.

Two imported confirmed cases and seven imported asymptomatic cases were also reported on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,498 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,040 imported ones, according to the commission.

