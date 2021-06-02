11-year-old boy with leukemia realizes police dream

Zixuan, an 11-year-old boy who suffers from leukemia, realized his dream of becoming a special police officer after his story made the local news.

Photo shows Zixuan’s letter telling of his dream to become a special police officer. (Photo from the Weibo page of Hangzhou Daily)

The boy has been receiving treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province.

Zixuan (Photo from the Weibo page of Hangzhou Daily)

In early May, Zixuan wrote on a piece of paper in the hospital that his dream is to become a special police officer. The note was later posted on the Weibo page of Hangzhou Daily, a local newspaper.

After the local media report, an employee from Childream, a public welfare foundation in the city, contacted his mother in mid-May and told her that the foundation could help the boy realize his dream.

Photo shows Zixuan and special police officers standing in line to salute. (Photo from the Weibo page of Hangzhou Daily)

Several special police units in Hangzhou also decided to help Zixuan make his dream come true. The brigade in the city’s Xiaoshan district tailored a uniform for him while another brigade in Gongshu district, closer to the hospital, invited the boy for a visit.

Officers from the brigade taught him how to hold a gun and guided him on how to get on an anti-riot vehicle and a motorcycle.

A special police officer teaches Zixuan how to hold a gun. (Photo from the Weibo page of Hangzhou Daily)

A special police officer teaches Zixuan how to ride a motorcycle. (Photo from the Weibo page of Hangzhou Daily)

Photo shows Zixuan in an anti-riot vehicle. (Photo from the Weibo page of Hangzhou Daily)

Photo shows a group photo of Zixuan and special police officers. (Photo from the Weibo page of Hangzhou Daily)

They also let him see his head teacher and classmates again via video link at the police station. Zixuan was excited to see them while proudly showing the anti-riot vehicle to them.

