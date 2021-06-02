Chinese woman gives up seven-figure job to raise earthworms

People's Daily Online) 16:46, June 02, 2021

Fa Yueping, a 51-year old woman who didn't grow up on a farm or previously study agriculture, made a staggering decision seven years ago when she quit her job that paid a seven-figure annual salary and decided to throw herself into raising earthworms as a way to increase crop yields.

Photo shows Fa Yueping posing for a picture on her farmland. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

After getting her doctorate in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu province, Fa worked as training instructor and corporate consultant, earning an average of 2 million yuan ($310,000) a year.

However, on one occasion in 2013, when Fa worked on a consulting project aimed at developing eco-tourism in a mountainous area of Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong province for a client, she came across the use of earthworms for disposing of waste, which drew her deep interest. Fa later consulted over 600 pieces of academic literature on the practical use of earthworms.

After learning about the extensive inherent value of this tiny animal, Fa made a huge decision to quit her well-paid job and invested her savings of 2 million yuan into cultivating earthworms on a leased piece of land of more than 400 mu (about 27 hectares).

Photo shows Fa Yueping holding a handful of soil with earthworms in it. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"After earthworms die, their dissolved protein and organic matter can be returned to the soil and provide nutrients for the growth of crops," said Fa while explaining how earthworms contribute to improving the soil quality and enhancing crop yields.

Since Fa had never been involved in farming before during her past education or work experience, she had to learn the agricultural business from scratch and attended to all the work personally. At that time, she even spent seven hours a day pulling up weeds.

However, things did not go smoothly to begin with. In 2015, she took a hit when a sudden hailstone destroyed her farmland, leading to financial losses of nearly 400,000 yuan.

Photo shows Fa Yueping showing a handful of soil with earthworms in it to farmers. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

In the face of this major obstacle, Fa thought of giving up. Luckily, at this time, she felt buoyed by the good news that she had been shortlisted into a local talent program.

"I encountered failures in the process of starting a business, but there were also some lessons I could draw from my entrepreneurship. For instance, I made an overall plan for the next five years soon after I registered my company," Fa recalled.

Thanks to Fa's efforts, earthworm dung and active enzyme polypeptide solution developed by her team has gradually gained more recognition within the industry, while stories regarding her process of entrepreneurship have been covered by many state-level media outlets including the People's Daily.

In 2018, Fa served as the only speaker representing China's agricultural industry at the 2018 International Solid Waste Management Summit.

"We aim to help farmers improve their production quality and increase their income while reducing the costs of agricultural production," said Fa, whose team generated revenue of more than 10 million yuan last year.

