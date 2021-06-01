Commentary: Century after race massacre, U.S. still haunted by racial injustice

June 01, 2021

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- About 50 years after the century-long slavery was abolished in the United States, an affluent African-American community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, stood out as a rare oasis of prosperity for descendants of former slaves within a country still in the clutches of racial lynching and segregation.

On May 31, 1921, however, the Black Tulsa and years of Black success was erased in a massacre by a white mob deputized and armed by city officials, which was then shrouded in silence for decades.

As the United States is observing the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre on Monday, the country is confronted with a chilly reality that in the long afterlife of the massacre, justice has not been meted out and the African-American community is still suffering from racial bias in law enforcement.

"I am 107 years old and I have never seen justice ... I think about the terror inflicted upon black people in this country every day." These heart-wrenching words came from a Tulsa massacre survivor early this month at a congressional hearing, and should leave those self-claimed "defenders of human rights" in Washington ablush with shame.

The absence of justice comes partly from a slow acknowledgment of the brutal reality by the U.S. nation. Most historical records were deliberately destroyed for a cover-up, and according to a report by The New York Times in 2011, the massacre was largely omitted from local, state and national histories.

It is not hard to discern the reasons behind the cover-up. While details including the casualties and the burying spots remain elusive, the U.S. public and the world at large are now aware of the role played by the local enforcement and city officials in the two-day bloodshed and destruction by land and air of a once promising black community known as Black Wall Street.

What is appalling to many is the fact that local authorities not only fortified the armed white mob but later arrested and put into internment of thousands of African-Americans who were victims of the massacre.

According to Human Rights Watch, "decades of black prosperity and millions of dollars in hard-earned wealth were wiped out in hours but nobody was ever held accountable and no compensation was ever paid."

The Tulsa tragedy was triggered by a trumped up rape charges against a young African-American man. One hundred years after the massacre, the same question of why African-Americans are easy targets of racial profiling still applies to the current police brutality against them.

The centennial of the Tulsa massacre came just days after the anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd, whose begging of "I can't breathe" before death has triggered nationwide protests.

Across the country, more racial profiling against African-Americans are happening; police reforms are deadlocked in Congress; and politicians of both parties are scrambling to turn those racially charged death into ammunition for partisan attacks.

U.S. politicians should be held most accountable for failing to make much-needed changes possible.

Nowadays, political elites in Washington are more used to staging political shows than taking sensible and concrete actions against the root cause of the systemic racism in the country.

To appeal to their political base, some tried to manipulate racial divide and pander to white supremacists. For others, except for paying lip service to tackling racial inequity, consolidating U.S. hegemony rather than improving public welfare overall stands atop on their agenda.

For long, the Tulsa Race Massacre should have been a wake-up call for America. Instead, it risks being turned into another case of emotional numbing for a country with a fraught racial history.

