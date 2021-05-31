SW China's Guiyang uses big data to help enterprises upgrade

People's Daily Online) 10:30, May 31, 2021

Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, has stepped up its efforts to promote the intelligent transformation of large and medium-size companies as well as its leading enterprises in sectors such as equipment manufacturing.

By increasing support for enterprises' adoption of next-generation information and communication technologies, including big data and cloud computing, the city is committed to building model projects of intelligent workshops and smart factories.

Thus far, the proportion of industrial enterprises above designated size migrating to the cloud has exceeded 85 percent of the city’s total. In addition, with the integration index of big data and the real economy reaching 51.1 percent, the level of integration between big data and the real economy has progressed from the primary to the intermediate stage.

Guizhou Hangyu Technology Development Co. Ltd., a private enterprise specializing in the production of ring forgings, serves as a good example of these efforts.

In the past, the furnace temperature of the company was mainly controlled artificially, making it difficult to achieve an accurate temperature, which often resulted in a large amount of scrap parts being forged. This not only wasted raw materials, but also reduced production efficiency.

After being listed as the first batch of pilot enterprises for industrial transformation and upgrading in Guiyang in 2017, the company began to build digital smart factories in collaboration with a number of scientific research institutes and universities.

"Following the upgrading, our production efficiency has increased by more than 55 percent, while the utilization rate of materials has increased four-fold. Furthermore, the proportion of qualified products has increased from 88 percent to 99 percent," explained Liu Zhaohui, deputy general manager of Guizhou Hangyu Technology Development Co. Ltd.

Liu added that thanks to big data and intelligent manufacturing, the company has become one of the few forging manufacturing enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region qualified to be a supplier for the six largest commercial aero-engine companies in the world, exporting its products to the United Kingdom, South Korea, Italy, Sweden and other countries.

"We would like to further promote the strategic actions on big data, accelerate industrialization of digital technologies and digitalization of various industries, and seize new opportunities in the implementation of the digital economy strategy," said Chen Yan, mayor of Guiyang city.

