Chinese FM holds talks with Polish counterpart

GUIYANG, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday held talks with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau in Guiyang, southwestern China's Guizhou Province.

Wang said that the sudden outbreak of the epidemic has not interrupted the major diplomatic agenda of the two sides, nor stopped the pace of exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that China attaches great importance to Poland's international and regional influence and is willing to view China-Poland relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

Wang stressed that the Chinese side adheres to the principle of mutual respect, equality and benefit to develop mutually beneficial cooperation and inject new content into the China-Poland comprehensive strategic partnership.

Wang said the two sides, on the basis of strengthening prevention and control of the epidemic, should maintain high-level exchanges, promote policy coordination, and strengthen cooperation in many fields, including economy and trade, logistics, medical and health care, scientific and technological innovation, energy, and digital economy.

"The two countries should jointly promote an innovation-driven economy and create new growth points for China-Poland relations," Wang noted.

He pointed out that China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) cooperation and the bilateral relations promote each other and focus on practical cooperation, which serve the common interests of all parties. Both sides should sum up experience, increase input and open up new prospects for cooperation.

For his part, Rau said that Poland attaches great importance to developing relations with China and hopes to maintain the sound momentum of bilateral cooperation.

He said that Poland is willing to launch a fast track with China as soon as possible to help resume personnel exchanges.

Rau stressed that Poland understands and respects China's legitimate rights and interests and would like to make active efforts for the healthy development of EU-China relations and cooperation between China and CEECs.

