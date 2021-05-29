Offshore wind power connected to China's grid tops 10 mln kilowatts

Xinhua) 15:22, May 29, 2021

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The installed capacity of offshore wind power connected to China's grid network reached 10.42 million kilowatts by the end of April, according to the country's National Energy Administration (NEA).

China has made outstanding achievements in developing offshore wind power in recent years, the NEA said.

In the first four months of 2021, the offshore wind power generation totaled 9.94 billion kilowatt-hours, NEA data showed. Enditem

