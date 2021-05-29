Politicizing COVID-19 origin tracing disrespectful to science, life

Xinhua) 15:19, May 29, 2021

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Lately, some people in the West have played the old trick of political hype on the origin tracing of COVID-19. Such smear campaigns and blame-shifting games are disrespectful to science, irresponsible to people's lives, and impede concerted global efforts to fight the virus.

Origin tracing of the virus is a scientific issue. The purpose is to improve understanding of the virus and better guard against infectious diseases in the future.

China takes the origin-tracing work seriously with a responsible attitude and has made positive contributions that are widely recognized. A research report of the joint WHO-China study presented authoritative, formal, and scientific conclusions, which stressed it is "extremely unlikely" that the virus was leaked from a Chinese laboratory.

However, certain politicians in Washington have repeatedly called for a reinvestigation of China. They ignored the facts, science, and questions surrounding their own traceability and tragic failure in the COVID-19 fight.

It shows that some politicians in the U.S. are not interested in scientific origin tracing. Instead, they want to use the pandemic to stigmatize and engage in political manipulation and cover their own incompetence.

The pandemic is still causing massive damage in today's world. Politicizing origin tracing will complicate origin tracing itself, breed "political virus" and seriously hamper international cooperation in the battle against the pandemic.

According to the clues, reports, and research, the COVID-19 pandemic occurred in various places worldwide early in the second half of 2019. To better cope with unexpected pandemics in the future, it is crucial to support a comprehensive study of all early cases of COVID-19 found worldwide and a thorough investigation into some secretive bases and biological laboratories all over the world.

It is necessary to have a full, transparent, and evidence-based investigation into the origin of the virus. Meanwhile, certain western politicians should stop spreading their conspiracy theory to scapegoat China and stop breeding "political virus."

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)