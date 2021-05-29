China rejects Japan-EU remarks on Taiwan

Xinhua) 15:18, May 29, 2021

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A foreign ministry spokesperson Friday said that China deplores and rejects relevant Taiwan remarks in a joint statement of the Japan-EU summit. China vows to continue defending its national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

"The relevant remarks by Japan and Europe have completely gone beyond the scope of normal development of bilateral relations and are harmful to international peace and stability, mutual understanding, and trust among regional countries, not to mention the interests of a third party," spokesperson Zhao Lijian said. Zhao made the remarks at a daily press briefing.

China will never allow any country to interfere in Taiwan-related issues in any way, he said.

He noted that Japan, for some time, has made an issue out of China on various occasions, portraying China as a threat. Japan gangs up with a few others to pursue geopolitical confrontation, throwing mud at China. Japan's slander is based on lies and false information and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs.

"Japan's wrong approach goes against the trend of the times of peace and win-win results and brought adverse effects on bilateral relations and regional stability," he said.

Zhao stressed that in dealing with China, megaphone diplomacy is not the right approach. Attacks and smears will backfire, ganging up won't help, and coercion and confrontation are a dead end.

"We hope Japan will know better than to go further down the wrong path," he said. Enditem

