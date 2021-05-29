One year after Floyd's death, UK MP highlights education on racial equality

May 29, 2021

LONDON, May 25 (Xinhua) -- British Labour MP Dawn Bulter on Tuesday underlined the importance of education, especially early on in life, on racial equality, a year since African American George Floyd lost his life to police brutality.

"Change needs to come from the top," Butler told Sky News. Awareness needs to start early on, in education, and "how we teach matters," she said.

"Representation is vital and it matters. We've seen the underrepresentation, for instance, of black kids in schools, especially young black Caribbean boys," she added.

Anti-racism protester Patrick Hutchinson, who has become a defining image of the Black Lives Matter movement in Britain after he hauled an injured right-wing protester to safety last year, is not satisfied with progress being made on racial equality one year after Floyd's tragic death.

"There's lots of political posturing and flag waving, and nice sentiment, but on the ground what has really changed?" he told Sky News.

"There isn't anything that's happened, that's tangible, that I can point to," he said.

"But conversations are being had, we are talking about it -- uncomfortable conversations, the thought-provoking conversations are being had," he added.

Floyd was killed during an arrest in the U.S. city of Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. His death sparked months of global Black Lives Matter protests. Enditem

