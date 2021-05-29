Chinese mainland reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 15:03, May 29, 2021

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

The same day also saw 14 new imported cases on the mainland. Among them, seven cases were reported in Shanghai, two each in Sichuan and Shaanxi, one each in Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday, the commission said.

A total of 6,033 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 5,740 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 293 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,061 by Friday, including 318 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,107 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday.

A total of 14 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, six of which arrived from outside the mainland. There were a total of 403 asymptomatic cases, of whom 364 were imported, under medical observation by Friday.

By the end of Friday, 11,836 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 51 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 7,315 cases, including 78 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,570 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan. Enditem

