Online version of Chinese encyclopedic dictionary launched

Xinhua) 11:12, May 28, 2021

A launching ceremony of the seventh print edition of the Cihai, a large-scale dictionary and encyclopedia of the Chinese language, was held in a Shanghai bookstore on Dec. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Xinhua) -- An official online version of the Cihai, a large-scale dictionary and encyclopedia of the Chinese language, was released on Thursday.

The online version was designed for laptops and smartphones, offering built-in access from the WeChat and Xuexi Qiangguo apps.

It is based on the seventh and newest print edition of the dictionary and contains about 130,000 entries. Some of the entries are enriched by pictures, audio, and even videos.

First published in 1936, the Cihai is a milestone in China's history of publication and lexicography.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)