China, Serbia to enhance cooperation on law enforcement, security

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi attends a video conference with Serbia's Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, in Beijing, capital of China, May 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Serbian ministers on Thursday expressed their common desire to implement the consensus on enhancing cooperation between the two nations on law enforcement, security and other fields.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi exchanged views on the matter in a video conference with Serbia's Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin.

Under the guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Serbia comprehensive strategic partnership has developed at a high level, said Zhao, adding that the two sides should strengthen high-level exchanges, deepen pragmatic cooperation on combating terrorist forces, enhance security cooperation along the Belt and Road, and deepen practical cooperation in fields such as building law-enforcement capacity.

Echoing Zhao's remarks, Vulin said that Serbia is willing to continuously strengthen the law-enforcement and security cooperation between the two sides.

During Thursday's meeting, the two sides signed a mutual recognition and redemption agreement on driving licenses.

