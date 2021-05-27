Spectacular lunar eclipse &super blood moon appear across the world

Ecns.cn) 14:44, May 27, 2021

A super blood moon and lunar eclipse is pictured over Beijing, May 26, 2021. (China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

A super moon and total lunar eclipse simultaneously occurred in the night sky on Wednesday night.

The moon turns "red" when the sunlight passes through the atmosphere and the lunar eclipse occurs when the moon approaches nearest to the Earth. A blood moon looks much bigger and lighter than usual.

