Chinese envoy underlines tackling root causes of conflict to protect civilians

UNITED NATIONS, May 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for efforts to tackle the root causes of conflict as a fundamental way to spare civilians in armed conflict.

Numerous painful experiences have shown that in the face of violence and conflict, even the most vigorous measures in place are not enough to protect civilians and civilian facilities from harm, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations. "Only by preventing and resolving conflicts can we provide the best protection for civilians."

The Security Council must fulfill its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security and be committed to addressing root causes and resolving conflicts politically, so that civilians can see the hope for the future, he told the council in an open debate on the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

"To address the root causes of conflict, we must take integrated measures, fully implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, help countries in conflict achieve poverty reduction goals as soon as possible, strengthen education and health care, enhance people's well-being, and consolidate the foundation for peace," he said.

To resolve conflicts politically, it is necessary to defuse hot-spot issues through dialogue, good offices and consultations, so that all parties to conflict are urged to respond to the global cease-fire initiative, immediately cease hostilities and advance the peace process through negotiations, Zhang said.

According to the UN Charter and international law, the responsibility to protect civilians lies, first and foremost, with the governments concerned. In implementing Security Council resolutions on the protection of civilians, full consideration should be given to the characteristics and specific circumstances of each conflict situation, and the sovereignty and legitimate concerns of the countries in question should be respected, he said.

The international community should provide humanitarian development and reconstruction assistance to the countries concerned, and help these countries strengthen capacity building. Humanitarian actions should be carried out by complying with the principles of impartiality, neutrality, objectivity, and independence, and by maintaining its humanitarian nature and avoiding politicization, said Zhang.

For many years through South-South Cooperation and joint endeavors of the Belt and Road Initiative, and through various channels, such as the UN Peace and Development Fund, China has funded many projects to help developing countries, including countries in conflict, strengthen infrastructure building, improve people's livelihood, and protect civilians, he said.

In response to the urgent humanitarian needs of some countries in conflict, China has timely extended a helping hand and provided large amounts of food, medical equipment and COVID-19 vaccines to various countries. Going forward, China will continue to work with the international community to address the root causes of conflict and help countries in conflict enhance their capacity for independent development and protection of civilians, said Zhang.

