China to intensify crackdown on illegal guns, explosives
Illegal guns and explosives are loaded on a truck for destruction in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities plan to launch a four-month campaign to seize illegal guns and explosives as part of the country's sweeping crackdown on crimes involving hazardous items.
The campaign, running from June to September, will be initiated by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) in collaboration with the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the MPS told a press conference on Tuesday.
Thorough checks will be conducted in key areas prone to gun crimes, including rural areas, forestry areas, pasture land, mountains, mining areas, urban-rural fringes and deserted factories.
Efforts will also be made to encourage the public to provide tip-offs and hand in illegal guns and explosives voluntarily, the MPS added.
