U.S.-ROK alliance should not harm China's interests: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 10:26, May 25, 2021

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the development of U.S.-ROK relations will be conducive to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, instead of being detrimental to the interests of the third parties including China, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Monday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks in response to a joint statement issued after a recent meeting between Republic of Korea (ROK) President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden, which said that the two countries will strengthen their alliance. The statement also mentioned the issues of Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Zhao said the Taiwan question is purely internal affairs of China concerning its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and brooks no external interference.

"We urge relevant countries to be cautious in their words and deeds on the Taiwan question and not to play with fire," Zhao said.

Regarding the South China Sea issue, he said the fact is that all countries enjoy freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea in accordance with international law, and relevant countries are well aware of it.

On the international order, Zhao stressed there is but one system in the world, which is the international system with the UN at its core; there is but one set of rules, namely, the basic norms governing international relations based on the UN Charter.

No country has the right to define the international order, still less the right to impose its own standards on others, Zhao added.

The spokesperson also reiterated China's opposition to an exclusive clique with other countries as the target, such as the Indo-Pacific strategy, and the Quad, which groups the United States, Japan, India and Australia.

