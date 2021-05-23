Senior Chinese diplomat to hold China-Russia strategic security consultation, visit Slovenia, Croatia

Xinhua) 12:40, May 23, 2021

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev as well as the governments of Slovenia and Croatia, Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will be in Russia from May 24 to 27 to hold the 16th round of China-Russia strategic security consultation and pay official visits to Slovenia and Croatia, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced on Sunday.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)