Chinese embassy holds online symposium to mark 65 years of Sino-Egyptian diplomatic ties

CAIRO, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Egypt held an online symposium on Tuesday to mark the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Egypt.

Titled as 65 Years of Support and Cooperation, Hand in Hand for Better Future, the virtual meeting was attended by top diplomats and research centers from the two countries.

"Over the past 65 years, China and Egypt shared good and deep cooperation ties that presented a model of the China-Arab and -African relations," said Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun.

China and Egypt established comprehensive strategic partnership in late 2014, pushing their bilateral relations forward to a new level in all fields.

Zhai said the two countries have supported each other in facing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding China has encouraged its companies to provide full support for Egypt in this regard.

So far, China has been going all out to participate in the Egyptian mega projects in the Suez Canal economic zone and the new administrative capital.

By the end of 2020, China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone has attracted 96 enterprises and investment of over 1.25 billion U.S. dollars. With revenues exceeding 2.5 billion dollars, the businesses in the zone have paid taxes of more than 176 million dollars and provided about 4,000 direct jobs and 36,000 employment opportunities in related industries.

Tariq Al-Wasmi, assistant foreign minister of Egypt for Asian affairs, said the past seven years witnessed a leap in the two countries' ties, adding China has contributed experience, funds and direct large investments in Egypt.

He also hailed Egypt's participation in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative as a significant indication for more serious cooperation between the two countries.

The Egyptian diplomat expressed appreciation to China for sharing information with and providing medical service and vaccines for Egypt, noting the two countries' deal to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine in Egypt will contribute to the fight against the virus in neighboring countries.

Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed announced recently that Egypt will start producing China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in June.

At the symposium, Yang Fuchang, former vice minister of foreign affairs of China, attributed the good relations between China and Egypt partly to the consensus of both countries that interventions in other countries' domestic affairs are not encouraged.

The strong friendship established between China and Egypt cannot be spoiled by any force, Yang noted.

