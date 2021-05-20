China takes steps to minimize police casualties

Xinhua) 14:48, May 20, 2021

Members of the female police force of Badaling Police Station patrol on the Badaling Great Wall in Beijing, March 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China has taken measures to minimize casualties in its police force, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said Wednesday.

The MPS has asked public security organs across the country to strengthen targeted training to improve the physical and mental health of police officers as well as their capability to use weapons and respond to emergencies, the ministry's spokesperson Li Guozhong told a press conference.

Other measures include allocating police forces in a more scientific way, ensuring their physical examination and holidays, and digitalizing records of their physical and mental health.

It is necessary to ensure every police officer participates in professional training at least once a year and for at least 30 days in three years, Li noted.

In 2020, 315 police officers died in the line of duty, MPS figures showed.

Thanks to measures taken to minimize casualties, the number of police officers who died while on duty and fighting criminals in 2019 and 2020 fell by 9 percent and 32 percent year on year, respectively, and the number of those injured fell by 3 percent and 20 percent, respectively, according to the MPS.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)