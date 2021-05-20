China warns of fundraising fraud targeting seniors
A police officer is promoting anti-fraud awareness among elderly residents in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province on May 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have issued a reminder warning seniors of illegal fundraising activities in the elderly-care sector.
The reminder was jointly released by the China National Committee on Ageing, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.
Seniors often fall victim to fraudulent fundraising activities in the name of elderly-care services, elderly-care program investments, "house-for-pension" schemes allowing elderly people to deed their houses for extra retirement funds, among other scams, said the document.
The reminder promises intensified efforts to hold illegal fundraisers and their accomplices accountable, and calls on elderly people and their families to remain vigilant to avoid financial losses.
The authorities welcome tip-offs regarding fundraising fraud, it added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier signs decree unveiling rule against illegal fundraising
- Mobike lands $600 million in latest round of fundraising
- Suspects detained in police raids on illegal fundraisers
- China Focus: Fundraising default investigated after C. China suicides
- Jewelry store boss detained for illegal fundraising
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.