China warns of fundraising fraud targeting seniors

Xinhua) 11:17, May 20, 2021

A police officer is promoting anti-fraud awareness among elderly residents in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province on May 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have issued a reminder warning seniors of illegal fundraising activities in the elderly-care sector.

The reminder was jointly released by the China National Committee on Ageing, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Seniors often fall victim to fraudulent fundraising activities in the name of elderly-care services, elderly-care program investments, "house-for-pension" schemes allowing elderly people to deed their houses for extra retirement funds, among other scams, said the document.

The reminder promises intensified efforts to hold illegal fundraisers and their accomplices accountable, and calls on elderly people and their families to remain vigilant to avoid financial losses.

The authorities welcome tip-offs regarding fundraising fraud, it added.

