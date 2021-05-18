After a gloomy 2020, Britain's tourism sector prepares for staycation visitors

Xinhua) 13:56, May 18, 2021

LONDON, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Domestic tourism spending in Britain is expected this year to stand at 72.5 billion U.S. dollars, just over half of the 129.2 billion U.S. dollars recorded in prepandemic 2019, said the official tourism agency VisitEngland on Monday.

VisitEngland said last year alone saw about two-thirds of the value wiped off the domestic tourism industry, a near 82 billion dollar loss to the economy.

The agency announced Monday the English Tourism Week dedicated to showing support for tourism businesses and destinations across the sector as they reopen and start to rebuild.

Coordinated by VisitEngland and taking place from May 22 to 31, the English Tourism Week will be a celebration of the tourism industry, highlighting its economic importance to local economies and promoting the innovation, quality and range of products and services on offer to encourage more domestic breaks.

"The tourism sector has undoubtedly faced enormous challenges over the past year. This is why we have provided over 25 billion pounds (about 35.42 billion dollars) in support to date, including the unprecedented VAT cut. I urge everyone to support our fantastic tourism sector by taking a domestic holiday over the coming months," said Tourism Minister Nigel Huddleston.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: "Our annual event to celebrate and champion English tourism has never been more important, providing a timely opportunity to show the outstanding offer here on our doorstep as we head in to the critical summer season and to support local businesses and visitor attractions, who have lost months of vital trading, as they reopen and rebuild."

"Millions of jobs and local economies rely on tourism and businesses and destinations have been working flat-out, innovating and adapting to safely welcome visitors back and making sure they have a great experience," said Stokes.

VisitEngland's latest consumer sentiment research has shown slow but steady gains in consumer confidence in taking domestic trips from late spring and rising through summer. Thirty-one percent of people it surveyed were confident in the ability to take a domestic overnight trip in May, rising to 44 percent in June, 53 percent in July, 60 percent in August and 65 percent in September.

More than 27,000 businesses across Britain have signed up to VisitEngland's "We're Good To Go" industry standard and consumer mark, reassuring customers, staff and local residents that the correct procedures and processes are in place to welcome them back safely.

VisitEngland's research has also shown that while bookings for domestic trips for spring had accelerated, with just over half of domestic trips planned between May and June booked, the summer months are slower with just under a third of trips between July and September booked, suggesting a "wait and see" approach.

"Tourism is one of England's largest and most valuable industries, supporting hundreds of thousands of businesses, employing more than 2.6 million people," said a spokesperson for VisitEngland.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)