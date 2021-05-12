China continues to dispatch cadres, working teams to major villages

17:26, May 12, 2021

Leng Juzhen (L, front), an official assigned to aid the poverty reduction drive in Xiaonanhe Village of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, presents local costumes to tourists, Aug. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to send first Party secretaries and working teams to major villages in a bid to promote rural revitalization and consolidate achievements in poverty alleviation.

According to a circular issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, selected cadres and working teams will be dispatched to station at villages that have shaken off poverty and poverty-relief relocation villages and communities.

Selected from Party and state organs, state-owned enterprises and public institutions, the cadres are required to contribute to the development of rural industries to help villagers increase their income and promote high-quality agricultural and rural development.

They will also be tasked with strengthening the building of rural Party organizations, improving rural governance and providing better services to villagers.

The term of office of the first Party secretaries and the staff members of working teams is usually not less than two years. The working teams should consist of at least two people, said the document.

