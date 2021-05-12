UNICEF chief urges to stop violence, protect children amid Israel-Palestine conflict

May 12, 2021

GENEVA, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Henrietta H. Fore on Tuesday called on the Israelis and Palestinians to "prevent further escalation" of violence and protect children amid the recent conflicts in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Fore said on Twitter that she was "very alarmed by the deteriorating situation on the ground and by the loss of life." "I call on all parties to prevent further escalation and protect all children," she said.

UNICEF Palestine announced Tuesday that nine children were killed in the Gaza Strip.

UNICEF also declared that an additional 25 children were injured on the Palestinian side, while one child was wounded in Israel.

Since Monday afternoon, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 26 Palestinians in Gaza. At the same time, at least 300 rockets have been fired by Gazan militants at southern Israel.

The escalation resulted from days of clashes at East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces, in which hundreds of Palestinians were wounded.

The Palestinians protested Israel's restrictions on their prayers at the compound during the holy month of Ramadan and its plan to evict some Palestinian families from a neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

