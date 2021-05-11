Chinese teachers urged to enhance work ethic

Xinhua) 10:21, May 11, 2021

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has released a circular on an educational campaign aimed at strengthening teachers' professional ethics.

Teachers should be firm in their ideals and convictions and reinforce patriotism, ethics and virtues, according to the document.

Regular meetings should be held exposing code of conduct violations by teaching staff and their punishments, in an effort to help teachers draw lessons from the past, it said.

In April, the ministry made public eight typical cases of ethics violations by teachers, such as public humiliation, corporal punishment and sexual harassment.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)