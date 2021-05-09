Merkel sees China-EU investment pact "mutually beneficial:" report

Xinhua) 10:17, May 09, 2021

A freight train bound for Hamburg, Germany is ready to depart at the Shijiazhuang international land port in north China's Hebei Province, on April 17, 2021. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

Merkel remained convinced that the China-EU investment deal was a "very important undertaking" despite "all the difficulties that will surely arise with the ratification," the AFP said.

BERLIN, May 9 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the China-European Union (EU) investment deal laid the foundations for "mutually beneficial" trade, citing such advantages as more reciprocity on market access, according to the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Merkel made this remark in a speech to her conservative CDU (Christian Democrats Union)/CSU (Christian Social Union) alliance on Wednesday, the AFP reported.

Merkel remained convinced that the China-EU investment deal was a "very important undertaking" despite "all the difficulties that will surely arise with the ratification," the AFP said.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)