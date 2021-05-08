Scotland's election has far-reaching impact on UK's future, says expert

Xinhua) 10:50, May 08, 2021

LONDON, May 7 (Xinhua) -- As votes are still being counted after the close of polling stations Thursday night, the result of this year's Scottish parliamentary election is believed to have a far-reaching impact on the future of the United Kingdom (UK).

PUSH FOR INDEPENDENCE

Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, has vowed to push for a second referendum of Scotland's independence from the UK if she gets elected again.

Currently, the SNP holds 61 of the 129 seats. Sturgeon is hoping some gains will give her an overall majority at the Scottish parliament, known as Holyrood, to boost her calls for the new referendum. The Conservatives, with 30 members, have the second most number of seats, ahead of Labour's 23.

The election result is expected on Saturday, and it is not just Holyrood that will be carefully watching the count, but also many at Westminster (the British parliament).

David Phinnemore, professor of European Politics at the Queen's University Belfast, said the result could impact whether or not there will be a second referendum on Scottish independence.

"I suppose if the SNP doesn't get the majority, fall short of that majority, then it takes some of the pressure off in terms of Scottish independence," Phinnemore told Xinhua.

"The SNP is not going to go away. The whole question of Scottish independence isn't going to go away. But I think some of the momentum will have been taken out of this move towards a second referendum or the question of independence," he said.

Phinnemore believed that if the SNP does win the election by a considerable majority, it could even impact the push for independence from other devolved nations in Britain.

"People are concerned that if you see Scotland leaving the UK, then that's the UK unraveling, and that will just add to the voices in favor in Northern Ireland in favor of Irish unification," he said.

"It's not just in terms of Scotland's position in the UK that this election is important, but also the more broadly for the UK, and I think it could act as a bit of a stimulus, a bit more support in Wales, where we are seeing increased support for independence although we're well short of the majority," he said.

"But at least the issue has been reignited that there is the debate, there is the discussion ongoing," he said.

MIXED CONCERNS

Phinnemore said there is a mix of concerns among Scottish voters.

"Obviously, a number of them are wanting to see an independent Scotland because they don't feel as though Scotland's actually been listened to during the Brexit process, or indeed, the COVID process. Equally, you obviously got people who want to see this very much opportunity to say, we don't want independence," he noted.

There are some voters who are concerned that independence will bring unwanted disruption, Phinnemore said.

"It (independence) may seem attractive. And obviously, those supporters of independence are trying to make it attractive. But if you think Brexit was going to be disruptive, then Scottish independence will just be more disruptive," he said.

"And it'll create even greater uncertainty. And, actually, we don't need the additional cost and uncertainty on top of Brexit on top of COVID that we've experienced before," he said.

"But then again, obviously, people have not been satisfied with the way in which Scotland's been treated in the UK. Over the last number of years, I believe there's a strong case for independence for Scotland to do well, on the outside. And obviously, as part of that, potentially rejoin the European Union," he added.

BREXIT TRIGGERS SCOTLAND'S BID

There are many historical and political factors for Scotland's bid for independence from the UK, but Phinnemore believed Brexit has really spurred it.

In the 2016 Brexit referendum, a majority of Scots voted for Britain to stay in the EU.

"Following the referendum, Theresa May said she would negotiate Brexit on behalf of the whole United Kingdom. But I think most people see this as essentially being driven by what English Tories want," Phinnemore said.

"And that sentiment is very strong in Scotland, particularly amongst those who were identified more Scottish than British would actually be supportive, at least sympathetic to the idea of independence," he added.

Also, there is a big unknown which Brexit brought to Britain -- its economic effects.

"The big unknown in all this is about the economic effects of it because of the terms of withdrawal. Because let's face it together, there are still transfers in Scotland from Westminster, Scotland would have to fund those themselves. There's the question about what proportion of debt does Scotland take on, what are going to be the key resources coming in," Phinnemore said.

"And obviously, independence in the context of Brexit is different to independence in the context of membership in the European Union. And I think one of the concerns, if we look at the Brexit dimension is, if Scotland were to rejoin the European Union, you'd have to have border checks and withdrawals on North South across the English Scottish border," he said.

"And we know those are problematic, they are disruptive. And so from that dimension, there'll be costs, involved costs, which wouldn't have been there last time round," he added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)