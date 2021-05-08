Participants prepare dishes at official launch of nationwide annual Kapana cook-off in Namibia

Xinhua) 10:25, May 08, 2021

Participants prepare their dishes at the official launch of a nationwide annual Kapana cook-off in Windhoek, Namibia, on May 7, 2021. Namibia hosted the event on Friday in search of Namibia's best Kapana cooks in the country. Kapana is a way of preparing raw meat, typically beef by grilling it on an open fire. (Photo by Musa C Kaseke/Xinhua)

