Foreign diplomats praise Chinese NGOs' role in social development, hope for more cooperation

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Foreign ambassadors said on Friday that they are grateful for efforts and contributions China's non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have made in promoting social development and people-to-people exchanges, expressing hope for more and closer cooperation in the future.

In an event to mark the second anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping's reply letter to the China-Laos Friendship Nongping Primary School as well as the Silk Road Community Building Initiative, Lao ambassador to China Khamphao Ernthavanh expressed gratitude for China's valuable support and help to her country's construction and development.

The primary school in Laos' capital Vientiane, which was funded by the China Foundation for Peace and Development in 2012, has become a symbol of friendship between Laos and China in the new era, Khamphao told the audience, saying that cooperation between the two countries has achieved fruitful results.

In his reply letter on April 29, 2019, Xi said he hopes students in the school will study hard to make themselves great contributors to Laos' national development as early as possible, and become successors in promoting bilateral friendship.

Mahendra Bahadur Pandey, the Nepalese ambassador to China, said Chinese NGOs, such as the China NGO Network for International Exchanges, have actively participated in fields of culture, education, health and human rights protection, and played a significant role in improving public welfare and increasing people-to-people exchanges around the world.

Noting that NGOs in Nepal and China have their respective advantages, Pandey called for more mutual learning and experience-sharing between the two sides.

"I would like to call on NGOs of both countries to come together, and forge closer partnerships for mutual benefits," he said.

The event, held by the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, was also attended by ambassadors and diplomats of Mongolia, Lebanon, Namibia, Pakistan and Cambodia.

