China's Red Cross installs nearly 11,000 public defibrillators

Xinhua) 11:28, May 07, 2021

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has installed over 11,000 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in public places all around the country, said the RCSC at a press conference on Thursday.

According to the Society, the AEDs were put into use in 67 cases and have rescued 35 of these.

The installation of AEDs can effectively increase the success rate of heart arrest rescue. Training is, however, required to improve the public's capability to use the AEDs in emergency scenarios, said the deputy head of the RCSC, Sun Shuopeng.

To that end, the Society has promoted the use of a bundle, which includes the AED, first aid kits, an instruction video, and required areas to have trained personnel nearby.

