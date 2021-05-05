Convict in Floyd murder case Chauvin asks for new trial
WASHINGTON, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering black man George Floyd, filed a request Tuesday asking for a new trial.
The motion, filed by Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson, cites factors including "the interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law."
Chauvin was convicted on April 20 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.
"The publicity here was so pervasive and so prejudicial before and during this trial that it amounted to a structural defect in the proceedings," Nelson wrote in the motion.
The court also "abused its discretion" by refusing to grant a change of venue or sequester the jury, he wrote.
Nelson also wrote the prosecutors committed misconduct "including but not limited to: disparaging the Defense; improper vouching; and failing to adequately prepare its witnesses."
