Convict in Floyd murder case Chauvin asks for new trial

Xinhua) 10:48, May 05, 2021

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering black man George Floyd, filed a request Tuesday asking for a new trial.

The motion, filed by Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson, cites factors including "the interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law."

Chauvin was convicted on April 20 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

"The publicity here was so pervasive and so prejudicial before and during this trial that it amounted to a structural defect in the proceedings," Nelson wrote in the motion.

The court also "abused its discretion" by refusing to grant a change of venue or sequester the jury, he wrote.

Nelson also wrote the prosecutors committed misconduct "including but not limited to: disparaging the Defense; improper vouching; and failing to adequately prepare its witnesses."

