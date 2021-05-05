Untied beams cause deadly east China pileup: probe
HANGZHOU, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Universal beams that were not tied to the truck carrying them were the cause of a deadly pileup of six vehicles Monday night in east China's Zhejiang Province, the Traffic Administration Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security said Tuesday.
The pileup involving three cars and three trucks occurred around 9:11 p.m. Monday on an expressway, killing six people and injuring three.
Investigation showed that a truck was carrying 15 universal beams, each 12.1 meters long and weighing 2.2 tonnes, when it rear-ended a car, causing the pileup. The beams tore through the cab of the truck due to inertia and hit two cars in front, leading to the death of the truck driver and five others in the two cars. Three persons were injured.
Local police are investigating the responsibility of the truck owner and relevant enterprises.
Photos
Related Stories
- Death toll rises to five in north China highway pileup
- E. China pileup death toll increases to 3 with 31 injured
- 7 killed in SW China pileup
- 4 killed in NW China pileup
- 4 killed in NW China pileup
- Multiple fatalities in SW China pileup
- 15 killed in pileups in SW China's Chongqing
- Highway pile-up kills 8 in China's Sichuan Province
- 4 dead, over 30 injured in SW China pileup
- Pileups claim seven
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.