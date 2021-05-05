China's holiday rail passenger trips surpass pre-epidemic level
BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The daily number of railway passenger trips in China continued to exceed the pre-epidemic level on Monday, the third day of the May Day holiday.
Nearly 13.75 million passenger trips were made on the day, a 3.2-percent increase over the same day in 2019, the China State Railway Group Co. Ltd., the country's railway operator, said.
The country saw 14.72 million passenger trips on Sunday, an increase of 11.6 percent from the same period in 2019. On Saturday, the figure stood at 18.83 million, up 9.2 percent from the 2019 level.
The operator predicted that passenger trips would reach 15.2 million on Tuesday.
May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, is observed on May 1 in China. Many people have chosen to travel during the holiday that lasts from May 1 to 5 this year.
Photos
Related Stories
- Younger Chinese willing to travel with parents during holiday: survey
- Museum hosting Terracotta Warriors sees nearly 100,000 visitors during holiday
- Over 144 mln passenger trips made during China's Tomb-sweeping Day holiday
- Chinese state councilor stresses safe, stable environment for upcoming holiday
- Holiday fuels China's performing arts industry as box office hits 860 mln yuan
- Chinese market sees better-than-expected recovery during eight-day Golden Week holiday
- China to raise visitor cap during upcoming holiday
- Chinese vice premier stresses pork supply for upcoming holidays
- China releases holiday plan for 2020
- Holiday week forecast is promising
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.