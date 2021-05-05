China's holiday rail passenger trips surpass pre-epidemic level

Xinhua) 08:57, May 05, 2021

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The daily number of railway passenger trips in China continued to exceed the pre-epidemic level on Monday, the third day of the May Day holiday.

Nearly 13.75 million passenger trips were made on the day, a 3.2-percent increase over the same day in 2019, the China State Railway Group Co. Ltd., the country's railway operator, said.

The country saw 14.72 million passenger trips on Sunday, an increase of 11.6 percent from the same period in 2019. On Saturday, the figure stood at 18.83 million, up 9.2 percent from the 2019 level.

The operator predicted that passenger trips would reach 15.2 million on Tuesday.

May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, is observed on May 1 in China. Many people have chosen to travel during the holiday that lasts from May 1 to 5 this year.

