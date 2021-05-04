Home>>
6 killed in east China car pileup
(Xinhua) 14:30, May 04, 2021
Six people were killed in a six-car pileup Monday night in east China's Zhejiang Province, local authorities said.
The accident occurred at around 9:11 p.m. Monday on an expressway, killing six people and injuring three others, said the public security bureau of Huzhou city in an announcement.
The injured are receiving treatment and their condition is stable, said the announcement.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
