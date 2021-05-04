Languages

Official website launched for Global Young Leaders Dialogue

(Xinhua) 14:24, May 04, 2021

The official website of the Global Young Leaders Dialogue was launched on Tuesday with both English and Chinese language versions.

The website introduces information on programs, events, steering committee members and youth representatives.

The dialogue, initiated last year, offers a platform for the sharing of ideas and mutual learning among young people from different countries and fields.

