Official website launched for Global Young Leaders Dialogue

Xinhua) 14:24, May 04, 2021

The official website of the Global Young Leaders Dialogue was launched on Tuesday with both English and Chinese language versions.

The website introduces information on programs, events, steering committee members and youth representatives.

The dialogue, initiated last year, offers a platform for the sharing of ideas and mutual learning among young people from different countries and fields.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)