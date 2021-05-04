Armed suspect shot, wounded by law enforcement at CIA headquarters

Xinhua) 14:22, May 04, 2021

U.S. law enforcement shot and wounded a suspect on Monday outside the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters in the eastern U.S. state of Virginia, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Washington Field Office.

"The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Monday, May 3, 2021. An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency Headquarters in McLean, VA, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement officers," a statement from the field office said.

"The subject was wounded and has been transported to a hospital for medical attention. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances," said the statement.

The suspect initially drove up to the CIA's gates late Monday morning and made statements suggesting there was a bomb in the vehicle, the CNN reported, citing a law enforcement official and another source familiar with the incident.

