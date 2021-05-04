Languages

Tuesday, May 04, 2021

Home>>

Chinese mainland reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

(Xinhua) 11:27, May 04, 2021

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of all the cases, six were reported in Sichuan, four in Guangdong, three in Shanghai, two in Shandong and one each in Jiangsu and Yunnan.

No new suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday, the commission said.

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Photos