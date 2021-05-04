China calls for beefing up anti-epidemic measures during Labor Day holiday

Xinhua) 11:23, May 04, 2021

People visit a museum in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, May 2, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Monday called for efforts to strengthen the implementation of epidemic control measures at scenic spots during the five-day Labor Day holiday from May 1 to 5.

Tourism authorities nationwide have been told to set their capacity within a reasonable limit and continue carrying out advance ticket reservations.

Tourist destinations were asked to enhance ventilation and disinfection, and implement protective measures including mandatory wearing of masks.

Problems such as overcrowding at entrances of popular attractions and loose anti-epidemic measures were noticed, as people flocked into tourist spots during the first two days of the holiday, according to an official with the ministry.

The ministry also called on local tourism authorities, working with public security and transportation departments, to strengthen safety management at scenic spots.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)