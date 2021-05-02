Languages

Sunday, May 02, 2021

Home>>

Common mormon butterflies seen amidst flowering plants in Singapore

(Xinhua) 15:27, May 02, 2021
Common mormon butterflies seen amidst flowering plants in Singapore
A pair of common mormon butterflies fly in the air amidst the flowering plants along Singapore's Old Upper Thomson Road on April 30, 2021. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories