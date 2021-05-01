China's Qinghai sees robust growth in foreign trade

Xinhua) 10:31, May 01, 2021

XINING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Qinghai Province saw its foreign trade up 83.3 percent year on year to 790 million yuan (about 122.2 million U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of the year, according to the provincial commerce department.

The province's imports grew to 510 million yuan, and exports reached 280 million yuan in the first three months of the year.

Exports of agricultural products, textile goods and mechanical and electrical products continued to register strong performances.

The province's trade with the European Union expanded by 1.6 times to 60.52 million yuan, and its exports to countries along the Belt and Road rose by 27.6 percent year on year.

