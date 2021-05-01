Chinese mainland reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua) 09:55, May 01, 2021

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of all the cases, seven were reported in Guangdong, three in Shanghai, two in Sichuan and one each in Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi and Yunnan.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Friday, the commission said.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday, it added.

