China vows to boost efforts against unfair competition

Xinhua) 09:44, May 01, 2021

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Friday called for enhancing regulatory enforcement and improving supervision rules in a meeting on strengthening efforts against unfair competition.

The meeting, attended by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) and other government bodies, vowed to take comprehensive measures to resolutely curb all kinds of unfair competition.

Citing the frequent occurrence of unfair competition and the emergence of new cases, Zhang Gong, head of the SAMR, said that related work on the issue is now faced with new circumstances, tasks and challenges.

He called for cooperation among the government bodies to make greater progress in strengthening work against unfair competition and maintaining a fair and orderly market.

