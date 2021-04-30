Xinjiang's fight against terrorism, extremism not linked to specific areas, ethnic groups, religions: report

Xinhua) 14:47, April 30, 2021

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Xinjiang's fight against terrorism and extremism is not linked to any specific localities, ethnic groups and religions, according to a report released on Friday.

The anti-terrorism and de-radicalization measures in Xinjiang are in strict accordance with China's Counterterrorism Law, says the report, titled "Slanderer Adrian Zenz's Xinjiang-related Fallacies Versus the Truth," by the Xinjiang Development Research Center.

The efforts respect citizens' freedom of religious belief and ethnic customs, and resolutely prevent violation of the basic rights of the people of all ethnic groups, it says.

