Chinese mainland reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua) 16:26, April 29, 2021

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of all the cases, 11 were reported in Zhejiang, five in Shanghai, and one each in Shanxi, Hubei, Guangdong and Sichuan.

A new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Wednesday, the commission said.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, it added.

A total of 5,644 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 5,361 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 283 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,642 by Wednesday, including 324 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,682 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were seven suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

A total of 14 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 329 asymptomatic cases, of whom 318 were imported, under medical observation by Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,755 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,116 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,392 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,050 had been discharged in Taiwan.

