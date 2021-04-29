SADC summit postponed due to absence of leaders of Botswana, South Africa

GABORONE, April 28 (Xinhua) -- An extraordinary summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) set for April 29 was on Wednesday postponed to a later date.

The summit of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security that was scheduled for Thursday in Maputo, Mozambique has been moved to a later date yet to be ascertained, the press secretary to President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, Batlhalefi Leagajang, said in a statement.

Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique were expected to attend a summit of the division of SADC where they were to receive a report on how they can assist Mozambique's northernmost Cabo Delgado province following Islamic State linked attacks there.

However, Masisi who was expected to chair the summit could not travel after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic, a development that prompted him to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

On the other hand, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, who is the incoming chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security, was likely to miss the summit since he is currently appearing before a commission of enquiry set up to probe corruption in the southern African country.

"The leaders agreed on a postponement, as a result of the unavailability of the Chairperson His Excellency, President Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi, currently in quarantine and the incoming Chairperson, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa who is appearing at the commission of inquiry," said Leagajang.

SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security is a division within the 16-member regional bloc's structures tasked with promoting peace and security in the region.

