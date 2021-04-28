Cutting-edge products exhibited at the achievement exhibition for the 4th Digital China Summit in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 14:58, April 28, 2021

A visitor takes a picture of a robot, which is named after Li Qingzhao, a famous female poet in ancient China, at the achievement exhibition during the 4th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, capital city of southeast China’s Fujian province. (People’s Daily Online/Jiao Yan)

Cutting-edge products, including AI robots and an intelligent subway system, were exhibited at the achievement exhibition for the 4th Digital China Summit, which kicked off on April 25 at the Fuzhou Strait International Conference & Exhibition Center in Fuzhou, capital city of southeast China’s Fujian province.

Covering an area of 56,000 square meters, the exhibition gathered together 202 enterprises and included six major themed zones covering topics such as digital government, digital industry, and digital society.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)