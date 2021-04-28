OSCE can no longer afford to ignore significance of China, expert says

Xinhua) 09:36, April 28, 2021

LONDON, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and its participating states "can no longer afford to ignore the significance of China," a leading British expert has said, urging the OSCE to forge a closer relationship with China.

Stefan Wolff, professor of international security at Britain's University of Birmingham, is principal author of a new report by the OSCE Network of Think Tanks and Academic Institutions. The report recommends that the OSCE identify opportunities for closer cooperation with China, according to a press release issued Monday by the university.

Engaging constructively with China in areas of common interest, such as fighting corruption, managing environmental challenges, and improving economic cooperation, could boost the post-pandemic recovery of countries across Europe and Asia by strengthening the resilience of economies, societies, and institutions, said the report.

According to the press release, the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has grown into a global trade and infrastructure development project with increasing geopolitical and geo-economic implications.

The initiative, Wolff said, has contributed to the creation of economic corridors stretching across Central Asia to Europe and connecting China to the Middle East, Africa, India, and Southeast Asia, linking up rail and road networks with ports, and modernizing power plants and pipelines.

"The OSCE and its participating States can no longer afford to ignore the significance of China and its increasing presence and activities within the OSCE region," said Wolff. "Whether and how the Organization and its participating States will rise to the challenge of responding to China's activities will have a profound impact on the OSCE's future relevance."

Institutionalizing the relationship between the OSCE and China will be important since China is currently neither a participating State nor a Partner for Cooperation, the press release said.

"The OSCE should be guided by a strategic vision that considers a future formal relationship with China as a Partner for Cooperation," Wolff added. "Alternatively, China could be granted OSCE observer status."

The report argues that the OSCE should work on a "connectivity 2.0 agenda" to improve and sustain the compatibility and complementarity of the existing integration projects of the European Union, the Eurasian Economic Union and the BRI.

More than half of the OSCE participating States have signed Memoranda of Understanding with China concerning participation in the BRI, according to the press release.

OSCE States, OSCE Partners for Cooperation, and high-level OSCE officials received the report and its recommendations at a virtual launch earlier this month, said the press release.

With 57 participating States in North America, Europe and Asia, the OSCE is one of the world's largest regional security organizations.

